5 things to know for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

An intelligence memo warned of possible violence if protests in Ottawa were shut down last winter, more than half of Canadians say the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted their children, and a look at how high inflation is affecting seniors. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Violent revenge': Newly disclosed documents show federal intelligence officials warned decision-makers the police dispersal of "Freedom Convoy" protesters in Ottawa last winter could prompt an "opportunistic attack" against a politician or symbol of government.

2. Pandemic impacts: More than half of Canadian parents say their children are still experiencing "negative impacts" of the pandemic, more than two years after COVID-19 disrupted lives around the world.

3. Inflation side effects: Canadian seniors are being forced to make tough choices in the face of high inflation rates. But older adults also face a unique, less-talked-about challenge — the increased social isolation that experts say often occurs as a result of high inflation.

4. Misconduct in hockey: Amid revelations about how Hockey Canada handled past claims of sexual assault, a new poll has found the majority of Canadians believe sexual misconduct is still a major problem in youth hockey.

5. Angry words: Law enforcement officials say a growing number of ardent Donald Trump supporters seem ready to strike back against the FBI or others who they believe go too far in investigating the former U.S. president.

One more thing…

Cross-border travel: Why is ArriveCAN still mandatory, and what is Ottawa's plan for the app?