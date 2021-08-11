TOORNTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 70.48 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Spavor sentenced: A Chinese court sentenced Canadian Michael Spavor to 11 years in prison Wednesday, in a spying case linked to Beijing's pressure campaign against the Canadian government over the arrest of a Huawei executive.

2. Fighting for clemency: The federal government is condemning a decision by a Chinese court to uphold a death sentence against Canadian Robert Schellenberg, underscoring that Canada will keep fighting for his clemency.

3. Residential schools: The federal government announced Tuesday that it intends to spend an additional $321 million on a range of initiatives related to residential school searches and to support Indigenous communities doing the work.

4. Low vaccination rate: As Canada enters the beginning of a Delta-variant-driven fourth wave, some rural or remote areas where vaccination rates are lagging compared to other parts of the country.

5. B.C. wildfires: The raging wildfires in British Columbia have already destroyed homes and forests, and now the province’s wine industry is at risk of going up in smoke too.

One more thing…

Like a bat out of hell: An “Olympic” bat that broke the record for longest-recorded migration from the U.K. recently died following an altercation with a Russian cat.