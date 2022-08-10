5 things to know for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

A new poll shows a divide between Conservatives and Canadians as a whole when it comes to party leadership candidates, an Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with an alleged assault of a 2-year-old, and an exclusive interview with a "train surfer" being sought by Toronto police. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Party preference: Pierre Poilievre remains the heavy favourite to be the next Conservative party leader but he trails opponent Jean Charest for support among Canadians as a whole.

2. Child injured: An Ontario nurse is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a two-year-old boy with "significant medical limitations" in Niagara Region.

3. Exclusive interview: A man who claims to be one of the people seen "surfing" on the roof of a moving subway train in Toronto is speaking out about his stunts and the looming threat of a police arrest.

4. 'Extremely intrusive': Privacy and civil liberties experts say previously undisclosed spyware tools used by the RCMP are "extremely intrusive" and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.

5. Ancient formula deciphered: The ingredients in a 2,300-year-old ancient Chinese chemistry formula have finally been identified, revealing new secrets about metallurgy in ancient China.

One more thing…

Inflation: How one Canadian family of five is coping with the highest inflation in years.