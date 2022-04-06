This week's federal budget is set to include a surtax on pandemic profits by big banks, more Canadians are putting their home-buying plans on hold, and a report says charities are strained by a rise in demand and drop in giving. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Big banks bucks: Thursday's federal budget will include a surtax on financial institutions that have made huge profits during the pandemic, CTV News has learned.

2. COVID-19 measures: As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are once again surging across the country, some experts are urging masking and possibly a fourth vaccine dose.

3. Home buying on hold: Amid record-high prices, a growing number of Canadians are putting plans to buy a home on hold, according to a new poll from Scotiabank.

4. Tougher sanctions: Western governments are preparing Wednesday to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, as Ukraine documents and investigates widespread killings of civilians.

5. Strain on resources: As Canadians face increasing financial pressures, they are unable to give to charities as much as before, according to a new report.

One more thing…

Boar bounty: The Alberta government has placed a price on the ears of wild boar that have now been reported in 28 rural municipalities.