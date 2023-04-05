5 things to know for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

1. Trump arraigned: A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.

2. Rat problem: After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in "critical condition," documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.

3. Case resolved: A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented "Freedom Convoy" organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.

4. Dire choice: A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.

5. To boost, or not: The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.

One more thing…

Baby formula: What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do?