TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 36.5 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine passports: According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the federal government is still looking "very carefully" at the likely prospect of vaccine passports, but his focus remains on seeing Canada come out of the still-surging third wave.

2. Tax deadline: With the income tax deadline just days away, taxpayers, accountants and politicians are calling on the federal government to delay the date because of renewed pandemic shutdowns.

3. Vance allegations: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says while his office was made aware of a complaint against former defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance in 2018, staff did not know it was an allegation of sexual misconduct.

4. India cases: Canada will send $10 million through the Canadian Red Cross to the Indian Red Cross to help that country's stretched health-care system cope with a record-setting number of COVID-19 infections.

5. Supply and demand: Lumber prices in North America have reached levels unseen before, driving up the costs of home renovations and general contracting services across Canada.

One more thing…

Early human life: Research lead by Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the University of Toronto was able to date prehistoric human activity in Wonderwerk Cave to nearly two million years ago.