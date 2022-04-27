5 things to know for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Russia is cutting off the gas to a pair of EU nations, police are investigating the propriety of medical assistance in the death a B.C. woman, and the census results come out today. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Turn off the taps: Russia opens a new front in its war against Ukraine on Wednesday, shutting off gas to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv.

2. MAID: Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure.

3. Older every year: Statistics Canada releases the latest census data today, revealing just how much older the Canadian population is skewing now.

4. Birthday laps: John Hillman, who is a veteran of the Second World War, will be walking 103 laps around his care home to celebrate his 103 years on the Earth.

5. Royal tour: Preparations are underway for Canadians to welcome Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to Canada for a three-day visit happening May 17-19.

One more thing…

'Rolling Thunder': A convoy of motorcycle riders is set to arrive in Ottawa this weekend for a rally on Parliament Hill. Here's what you need to know.

A police officer mans a checkpoint near Parliament Hill, Feb. 23, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld