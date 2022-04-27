5 things to know for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

UPDATED

UPDATED | Notable moments from Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard

Testimony continues in Johnny Depp's lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, drawing in media attention and speculation about what happened during their brief but tumultuous marriage. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of notable things that have happened so far.

Actor Amber Heard speaks with her legal team as actor Johnny Depp returns to the stand after a lunch recess at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Va., Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool Photo via AP)

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Climate and Environment

Canada lynx protections deal sealed by US, environmentalists

U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to craft a new habitat plan for the snow-loving Canada lynx that could include more land in Colorado and other western states where the rare animals would be protected, according to a legal agreement made public Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.