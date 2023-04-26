U.S. President Joe Biden announces he's in the running for re-election, the PSAC strike prompts calls to change the tax deadline, and a musician, actor and activist is dead at 96.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Utter chaos': A Canadian woman in Sudan faces the painful choice of staying through a war or being airlifted without her grandmother, who isn't a Canadian citizen.

2. 'Rebellious heart': Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died at 96, his publicist says.

3. Vulnerable to delays: There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.

4. Foreign interference: The House committee studying election interference heard from top Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.

5. Lunar mystery: A Japanese company's spacecraft apparently crashed while attempting to land on the moon Wednesday, losing contact moments before touchdown and sending flight controllers scrambling to figure out what happened.

One more thing…

'Celebrating inclusion': Mattel introduced its first-ever version of the Barbie doll representing a person with Down syndrome.

