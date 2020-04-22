TORONTO -- Canada has more than 38,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 1,800 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New fatalities confirmed: Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed an additional four victims of the province's weekend killing spree, bringing the number of victims to 22.

2. Facing criticism: The RCMP is being pressed on why no emergency alert was sent out at any point during the 12-hour rampage in Nova Scotia, with the organization instead opting to use Twitter to provide updates.

3. Community aid: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in a briefing Tuesday that the federal government is setting up a $350 million emergency community support fund to help non-profits continue their work through the pandemic.

4. Distancing is working: Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says physical distancing has "prevented an explosive outbreak" in Canada, but we're not out of the woods yet.

5. About time: As the days of self-isolation stretch into weeks, many people may find themselves losing track of the days of the week after their ordinary routines were dramatically upended by the pandemic.

One more thing…

Love connection: They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, so a number of video-based dating applications have begun to surface for quarantined singles.