5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Details emerge from Russia's occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear plant, the latest inflation report is set to be released today, and the woman who was shoved onto subway tracks in Toronto speaks exclusively to CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint by Russian forces and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep.

2. 'I'm terrified': The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks tells CTV News she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.

3. Masking rules: Despite the government maintaining mask mandates for travel, Uber will no longer require drivers and passengers to wear masks starting Friday, except in Quebec.

4. Netflix crackdown: A sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes such as minimizing password sharing and creating an ad-supported service.

5. Inflation report: Statistics Canada is set to offer its inflation report for March today amid rising gasoline and food prices.

One more thing…

Hockey player swaps skates: SPONSORED BY RBC TRAINING GROUND: From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a potential star, Ryan Gibson is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.

