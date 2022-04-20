5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Why do some people appear to be immune to COVID-19?
After more than two years of COVID-19 and millions of cases, the question of why some people get infected and others do not remains somewhat of a mystery.
Details emerge from Russia's occupation of the Chornobyl nuclear plant, the latest inflation report is set to be released today, and the woman who was shoved onto subway tracks in Toronto speaks exclusively to CTV News. Here's what you need to know today.
1. Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint by Russian forces and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep.
2. 'I'm terrified': The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks tells CTV News she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
3. Masking rules: Despite the government maintaining mask mandates for travel, Uber will no longer require drivers and passengers to wear masks starting Friday, except in Quebec.
4. Netflix crackdown: A sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes such as minimizing password sharing and creating an ad-supported service.
5. Inflation report: Statistics Canada is set to offer its inflation report for March today amid rising gasoline and food prices.
SPONSORED BY RBC TRAINING GROUND: From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a potential star, Ryan Gibson is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Former hockey star and member of Speed Skating Canada’s training team, Ryan Gibson tests his speed at an RBC Training Ground event in 2019. Photo credit: Kevin Light Photography.
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
A dance troupe in Vancouver is raising awareness of missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls with emotional performances.
As beekeepers in Canada prepare to open their hives for the spring, some are finding high mortality rates among their bees as a parasitic mite wreaks havoc across hives.
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
A Kentucky jury has awarded a man US$450,000 who sued his employer after he asked them not to celebrate his birthday at work — and they did it anyway.
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
A Canadian who has been stranded in Cancun for over 24 hours after her Sunwing Airlines flight to Toronto on Sunday was delayed due to technical issues says the lack of communication has been frustrating.
There are currently no Canadian cases of the severe liver disease that has been reported to be striking children in Europe and the U.S., according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Newfoundland and Labrador residents say they're frustrated by the lack of free COVID-19 rapid tests when other provinces make them widely available at no cost.
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: The United Nations’ refugee agency says that more than 5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24.
In the nearly 14 years since she burst onto the national political scene, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has appeared on reality television programs, written books, spent time as a Fox News contributor, formed a political action committee in her name and been a rumored White House contender. Now, the first Republican female vice-presidential nominee is vying for what could be considered a less glamorous role: a member of U.S. Congress
With its ground troops forced to pull back in Ukraine and regroup, and its Black Sea flagship sunk, Russia's military failings are mounting. No country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller and outgunned force has badly bloodied what was thought to be one of the world's most powerful armies.
More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia early Wednesday following a protest but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.
Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday that the computer systems of the finance ministry remained disabled after a cyberattack on official platforms the previous day.
A brigade accused of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has been awarded an honourary title by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on Jeopardy! Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
A Metro Vancouver police officer caught the attention of thousands of social media users by addressing critics of a rainbow Pride patch on his uniform.
Officers executed a search warrant on a home in the 400 block of Nolan Hill Drive N.W. on April 7, at which time police say a 'sophisticated' methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine production lab was found.
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
A Winnipeg-based Cree author is looking for answers after a school district in Ontario temporarily removed one of his books from its libraries pending a review.
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
A group of transient orcas, or Bigg's killer whales, came startlingly close to moored boats in Comox, B.C. this weekend, which thrilled onlookers on the docks.
A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says the Liberal government is planning legislation to make Canadian companies ensure that they are not using slave labour or exploiting child workers overseas.
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those with other types of pneumonias, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Statistics Canada will say this morning how quickly prices increased in March, just one month after the rising cost of gasoline and groceries pushed the annual inflation rate to its fastest pace in more than 30 years.
Japan formally revoked Russia's 'most favoured nation' trade status Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of the Russian military's apparent atrocities against civilians.
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom.
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.
Declaring a national state of disaster, South Africa has allocated US$67 million to help those hit by floods that have killed at least 448 people in the eastern city of Durban and the surrounding KwaZulu-Natal province.
Some cherry farmers in British Columbia are using helicopters to push warm air over the trees as unseasonably cool temperatures threaten this year's cherry crop even before the fruit has formed.
The short-tailed albatross were creatures of habit, according to a new study that found they returned to Vancouver Island to feed for generations over a 4,200-year period before being driven to the precipice of extinction by feather hunters.
Overhauling Canada's entire energy infrastructure in a short amount of time to meet its target of cutting emissions by 40 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030 represents an unprecedented technical challenge that will cost hundreds of billions of dollars, experts say.
