5 things to know for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned

From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

What is a Russian oligarch?

In its latest episode 'Putin's pals', W5 takes an in-depth look into who Russia's oligarchs are, and whether sanctioning them would stop President Vladimir Putin’s invasion in Ukraine.