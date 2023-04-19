Picket lines for PSAC workers, the prime minister faces questions about a Jamaica vacation, and Fox avoids a high-profile trial.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. PSAC strike: Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.

2. Jamaican vacation: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.

3. US$788 settlement: Fox and Dominion Voting Systems reached a settlement Tuesday in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit, averting a trial in a case that exposed how the top-rated network chased viewers by promoting lies about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

4. Biggest price increases: Inflation across the country is cooling, according to the latest data from Statistics Canada, even as the prices of some food items continue to rise.

5. Disney villain: Documents reveal how Chrystia Freeland's attempt to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote about cancelling a Disney+ subscription made her a villain to thousands.

One more thing…

The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening