TORONTO -- The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Canada has surpassed 27,000, as global cases inch closer to 2 million. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel measures: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the shutdown of the Canada-U.S. border to all non-essential travel is likely going to remain in place for weeks. This comes as the federal government imposes tough mandatory quarantine measures for returning travellers.

2. Long-term care: After staff at the Anson Place Care Centre blew the whistle on the lack of safety precautions being taken to safeguard the residents and workers, officials say they are implementing strategies to manage the outbreak.

3. Immunity research: Antibody tests for COVID-19 are a hot topic among Canadian doctors, but some say there must be further testing before these blood tests can be used widely.

4. Meds shortage: The Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians is warning that painkillers and sedatives needed to operate ventilators are potentially just weeks away from a "critical shortage."

5. Make the case: From sneaking out for a drive to inviting visitors over, there are still some people who are not taking physical distancing seriously. Here's how to convince them to stay home.

One more thing…

Best foot forward: Many people are working remotely during the pandemic, but leaving a good virtual impression may be daunting for some. Here are some tips for looking and sounding your best while video conferencing.