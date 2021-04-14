TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 24.62 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Rare reaction: In the wake of the first reported blood clot in Canada linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine, many doctors are emphasizing that undergoing the risk of an exceedingly rare adverse response to a vaccine is less than the risk of contracting COVID-19.

2. Johnson & Johnson vaccine: Health Canada says it’s closely watching the situation south of the border, where federal health and safety officials have paused the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over concerns of a small number of rare blood clotting events.

3. Atlantic bubble: Atlantic Canada's premiers announced on Tuesday they will be delaying the reopening of the Atlantic bubble due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and the presence of more transmissible variants.

4. Daunte Wright shooting: Prosecutors expect to decide Wednesday whether to charge the white former police officer who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb, sparking nights of protests.

5. Flight refunds: Air Canada said in a news release that customers can begin applying for refunds, and can request a refund online at Air Canada's website until June 12, 2021.

One more thing…

PPE litter: Discarded masks and medical gloves have littered the streets since the outset of the pandemic, and it wasn't long before they were blamed for claiming their first victim: a robin in British Columbia that became entangled in a mask.