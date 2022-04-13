5 things to know for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

The Bank of Canada makes an interest rate announcement this morning, New York police seek the gunman who opened fire in a subway, and comedian Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Interest rates: Economists are expecting an interest rate hike when the Bank of Canada announces its latest key interest rate decision this morning.

2. Subway shooting: The search continues for the gunman who set off smoke grenades and opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

3. 'Completely innocent': Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for random shootings in Toronto that killed two "completely innocent" men just going about their lives.

4. Appeal for help: Three months after being dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police are asking the public for information in the abduction of 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri.

5. Gilbert Gottfried: Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried, known for his raw, scorched voice and crude jokes, has died. He was 67.

One more thing…

'Beyond negligent': COVID-19 infections are soaring and hospitalizations are rising in many parts of Canada, and some medical experts are critical of how the sixth wave of the pandemic is being managed.

Jars full of empty COVID-19 vaccine vials are shown as a pharmacist works behind the counter at the Junction Chemist pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette