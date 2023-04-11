5 things to know for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Trudeau Foundation's entire board of directors resigns, Canadians have mixed feelings about the current housing market, and the Pope wants a 40-year-old mystery solved.

1. 'Political polarization': The president and CEO of the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation as well as its entire board of directors are resigning, citing the “politicization of the Foundation.”

2. Fear factor: A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.

3. Bilateral agreement: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a range of new military, economic and cultural measures to support Ukraine in its war with Russia on Tuesday as he hosted a visit by his Ukrainian counterpart to Toronto.

4. Spring home-buying season: Canadians are experiencing mixed emotions when it comes to the housing market, with some feeling optimistic compared to the last year, and others uncertain amid a looming threat of recession.

5. 'Nothing short of insanity': A Manitoba man who underwent an addictions recovery program while facing serious charges says his life was on the upswing. Then he was sent to prison.

Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl

Pietro Orlandi wears a placard with a picture of his sister Emanuela during a sit-in near Saint Peter's Basilica, in Rome, Jan. 14, 2023. (Pietro Orlandi/LaPresse via AP)