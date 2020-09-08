TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 132,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Uptick in cases: Canada's chief public health doctor says a slow but steady increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is a cause for concern.

2. Conservative support: Canadians are more likely to say they are not open to voting for the Conservatives in the next federal election than they are to say they’re open to doing so, according to a new survey by Nanos Research.

3. School anxiety: Experts say the ways parents can help their children manage back-to-school jitters includes looking out for early the signs of growing anxiety.

4. Question and answer: From ventilation in schools to how often doorknobs are cleaned, parents are brimming with questions as their children return to classrooms across the country. CTVNews.ca asked a safety expert what parents should be asking as their kids head back to school.

5. Buzzworthy study: New research out of Australia suggests the venom from honeybees can kill some of the most aggressive breast cancer cells.

One more thing…

Triple star system: New research into a stellar system where three stars compete for attention has unearthed the first evidence that stars can rip apart and warp massive discs of planet-forming material.