Police in Sask. have announced the death of one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly mass stabbing, Liz Truss is set to become the U.K.'s next prime minister, and health-care worker shortages are becoming acute in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Sask. stabbing update: The RCMP say one of the suspects in Sunday's deadly stabbing rampage, Damien Sanderson, was found dead at James Smith Cree Nation on Monday. His brother, Myles Sanderson, remains at large.

2. Parole records: According to a Parole Board of Canada document from February, Myles Sanderson was released with a reprimand and the suggestion it would "contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen."

3. Britain's next PM: Liz Truss is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the U.K. Conservative Party leadership, vowing to take action on the country's cost-of-living crisis.

4. Heath-care worker shortages: Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum at Canada's hospitals initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.

5. Harvest moon: September kicks off with a bright full moon, the harvest moon, set to illuminate the sky on Friday night.

One more thing…

High minded: A new study suggests that cannabis users are just as motivated as everyone else and that the "lazy stoner" stereotype has no scientific basis.