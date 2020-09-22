TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 145,400 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 10,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ricin arrest: Quebec resident Pascale Ferrier has been identified as the suspect alleged to have sent letters containing the poisonous substance ricin to the White House and different locations in Texas, including a police department, CTV News has confirmed.

2. Housing plan: The federal Liberals plan to spend $1 billion over the next six months so cities and housing providers can buy properties being sold because of the COVID-19 pandemic and use them to keep people from becoming homeless.

3. B.C. election: British Columbians will head to the polls in a snap election next month, three years after the ruling NDP formed a minority government in the province.

4. Pandemic finances: A new survey has found that Canadians who've been able to work through the pandemic are in a better spot financially than they were a year ago, but are more stressed about money.

5. Conspiracy theories: As scientists around the world race to create a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, some researchers predict that belief in conspiracy theories could hinder the uptake of a safe vaccine once it becomes publicly available.

One more thing…

Differing symptoms: No matter what year it is, fall tends to bring a slew of coughing and sneezing. But if you're feeling under the weather in 2020, it's important to know the difference between the symptoms of a cold, influenza, seasonal allergies and COVID-19.