TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 138,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 7,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. N.B. election: New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives won a majority government on Monday, concluding a highly unusual election race -- the first in Canada since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. School study: Early observations from a study that looked at a simulated school day have revealed that children faced challenges in storing their masks and keeping a two-metre distance in classes that had more than 15 students.

3. COVID-19 and wildfires: Canada has experienced a lower than average number of wildfires this year thanks in part to COVID-19 restrictions, as well as cooler temperatures and wetter conditions compared to the United States.

4. Bloc caucus: Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and his entire caucus have entered self-isolation after an employee in Blanchet’s office tested positive for COVID-19.

5. Hurricane names: In a very 2020 turn of events, there have been so many hurricanes and tropical storms in the Atlantic this year that we've almost run out of names for them, something that has only happened once before, in 2005.

One more thing…

Essential service: Face masks and physical distancing have become the new normal for billions of people, but will Santa Claus be hindered by public health safeguards when it comes time to deliver presents to all the good boys and girls this Christmas Eve?