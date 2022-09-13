5 things to know for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

A Toronto police officer and a shooting suspect are dead, Queen Elizabeth II is remembered as a "constant" during a service of thanksgiving and Ukrainian troops expand their territorial gains.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Toronto-area shootings: The suspect in a Greater Toronto Area shooting rampage that left two people dead, including a Toronto police officer, has been fatally shot, Hamilton police say.

2. Queen remembered: As Queen Elizabeth II's four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a "constant in all of our lives for over 70 years."

3. French film legend: Jean-Luc Godard, the ingenious 'enfant terrible' of the French New Wave who remained one of the world's most provocative directors since he revolutionized popular cinema with his debut in 1960, has died at 91.

4. Prisoners of war: Ukrainian troops expanded their territorial gains Monday, pushing all the way to the country's northeastern border in places, and claimed to have captured a record number of Russian soldiers as part of the lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat.

5. On the attack: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's policies on the economy and attacks on Canadian institutions are reckless and irresponsible.

One more thing…

Funeral plans: Will Canada have a national holiday in the Queen's honour? Officials still won't say.