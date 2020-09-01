TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 129,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 5,600 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. PM 'disappointed': Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's "deeply disappointed" by the vandalism that he said took place when protesters toppled a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald in Montreal over the weekend.

2. Opioid overdoses: As Canadians around the country mourn overdose victims, experts and loved ones warn of a significant rise in opioid-related deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Vaccine deals: The federal government has reached agreements with Novavax and Johnson & Johnson to secure millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

4. OnlyFans controversy: Sex workers who depend on the content subscription platform OnlyFans to sell photos and videos are fuming after the company introduced new rules that limit how much creators can earn.

5. Wake up call: After months of being home, staying up late and sleeping in, getting children up for school may require more effort than it did last year, but experts say incremental changes the week before school can help get young students back on track.

One more thing…

Getting ahead: Some like to preach that, because life is hard, we have to harden ourselves to get ahead, but according to a pair of 14-year-long studies, being a jerk does not help you get ahead in business or your career.