TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.11 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pandora Papers: A bombshell report that exposes tax havens and the people who use them sheds light on how easy it is to create a trust or shell company to avoid paying taxes.

2. Catholic Church report: An estimated 330,000 children were victims of sex abuse within France's Catholic Church in the past 70 years, according to a new report.

3. Conservative leadership: The Conservative caucus is divided on the future of leader Erin O’Toole, heading into a post-election meeting where MPs are expected to decide whether they should be empowered to oust him.

4. Placing blame: Former Green Party leader Jim Harris is accusing Annamie Paul of using her experience of racism and sexism as excuses for what he calls her poor performance over the last year -- comments that Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Sandy Hudson calls “disgusting.”

5. Social media outage: An update from Facebook claims that configuration changes on the company's backbone routers was the cause of a massive outage on Monday.

One more thing…

Safe celebrations: With the Thanksgiving weekend approaching in the shadow of the Delta variant of COVID-19, health experts say family gatherings should be held with the windows open and limited to vaccinated guests.