5 things to know for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Quebec Premier Francois Legault and the CAQ win a majority government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take the stand in the Emergencies Act inquiry, and North Korea fires a missile over Japan. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'More proud! More rich!': François Legault has been elected for a second term as Quebec premier with a majority government, CTV News has declared.

2. Quantum win: Three scientists jointly won this year's Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

3. Emergencies Act: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be called to testify at hearings into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act to end anti-mandate protests earlier this year.

4. Accountability calls: Relatives of Indigenous women killed across B.C. demanded more from police on the eve of Canada-wide Sisters in Spirit vigils today, to honour missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

5. Missile launch: North Korea fires a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies.

One more thing…

Holiday shopping: The hottest toys of 2022 have been revealed by Toys "R" Us.

In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo photo a display shows two large Lego toys on a slide near the toy section at a Target store in Bridgewater, N.J. The parent company of Toys R Us is turning to a rival to restart its e-commerce business ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)