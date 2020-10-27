TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 220,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 26,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. More Moe: Voters elected the Saskatchewan Party to a majority government in Monday's provincial election, the fourth consecutive win for the party since forming government in 2007.

2. Squeaking by: The federal Liberals narrowly won two byelection challenges in Toronto ridings normally considered safe for the governing party.

3. Pandemic response: In a show of opposition solidarity, the Conservative motion requesting a health committee study into the federal government's COVID-19 response and the disclosure of thousands of pages of pandemic documents passed on Monday.

4. Systemic racism: A new survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that nearly two-in-five Canadians believe there is a "serious problem" with the way police interact with Black, Indigenous and other non-white people across the country.

5. Daylight Savings: As we approach this year's "fall back," when we turn our clocks back one hour to end daylight time and return to standard time, the perennial question returns: is changing the clocks twice a year bad for our health?

One more thing…

Morning commute: Whether waking up early to walk before work or taking 15 minutes to meditate before shifting roles from employee to parent, experts say creating "commute" time while working from home is important for mental health.