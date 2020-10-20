TORONTO -- Canada has nearly 22,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 2,400 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Emergency debate: During an emergency debate in the House of Commons, opposition parties accused the Liberal government of inaction in the dispute between Indigenous and commercial lobster fishers in Nova Scotia.

2. Anti-corruption committee: Tuesday will be the Conservatives' first opposition day of the session, and party leader Erin O'Toole and his caucus have given notice they may be looking to force a vote on a proposal to create a larger-than-usual parliamentary anti-corruption committee.

3. Counterfeit sanitizers: Health Canada has announced a recall after discovering a company selling a counterfeit version of one of the hand sanitizers on its approved list.

4. Skin contact: In a study highlighting the need for frequent hand-washing, Japanese researchers have found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can last on skin for up to nine hours.

5. Baby bottles: A new study has found that baby bottles made of polypropylene release millions of microplastic particles during the process of preparing baby formula in a bottle.

One more thing…

Taking turns: U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will have their microphones muted during portions of the final presidential debate on Thursday night.