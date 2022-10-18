5 things to know for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

A motion calling for a probe into grocery pricing gets unanimous support in the House of Commons, two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in Quebec, and a breakdown of how much the "Freedom Convoy" protest cost the City of Ottawa. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Greedflation' motion: An NDP motion, calling on the federal government to take steps to tackle "greedflation" and investigate grocery chain profits, received unanimous support from MPs on Monday.

2. Tragedy in Quebec: Two children are dead and one man is in custody after a domestic violence incident in the southwest end of Laval, Que., police said Monday evening.

3. Price of protest: A City of Ottawa report is shedding new light on how much this past winter's "Freedom Convoy" protests cost the nation's capital and quantified some of the impact on residents during the weeks-long occupation.

4. A 'bad law'?: Federal cybersecurity legislation is so flawed it would allow authoritarian governments around the world to justify their own repressive laws, according to a new report.

5. 'This is an emergency': Famed environmentalist David Suzuki says the Canadian government's baby steps toward addressing the climate crisis are 'embarrassing.'

One more thing…

Flu shot: Here's what you need to know about this year's flu shot.

A needle and syringe used to administer the flu shot in shown in Virgil, Ont., Monday, October 5, 2020. The Ontario government says residents in the province can start receiving their annual flu shots next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton