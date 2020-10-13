TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 183,000 total cases, with nearly 19,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine trial paused: A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant's "unexplained illness" is related to the shot.

2. Technical problems: The government's new financial support program for Canadians who have missed work due to the COVID-19 pandemic was temporarily sidelined by technical issues Monday, leaving many unable to apply for the Canada Recovery Benefit.

3. Old and new: A Canadian company is helping to limit the coronavirus pandemic's strain on the healthcare system by turning old shipping containers into portable operating rooms and intensive care units.

4. Travel from home: Personalized walking tours used to be a booming industry, but since COVID-19 took over the globe, tour guides have had to move online, offering live-streamed city tours, virtual cooking classes and more.

5. Human evolution: Researchers in Australia have discovered a physiological trend in the human body that suggests evolution is not over.

One more thing…

Return trip: A Canadian tourist who admitted to stealing from the ancient city of Pompeii has returned the artifacts, blaming them for "years of bad luck."