TORONTO -- The U.S. will accept travellers with the AstraZeneca vaccine, a lawyer sues the federal government over refugees, and Moderna won't share its vaccine recipe. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel to the U.S.: Canadians immunized against COVID-19 with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can visit the United States when new regulations take effect next month, but it's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut.

2. 'Bring our Canadians home': A lawyer suing the federal government to force it to bring 26 Canadians with ISIS ties back home from Syrian refugee camps says time is of the essence.

3. Vaccine recipe: Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine, the company's chairman said Monday, because executives have concluded that scaling up the company's own production is the best way to increase the global supply.

4. Health-care legislation: For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nova Scotia legislature will sit Tuesday with a full complement of 55 members.

5. Gender bias: Girls today are ready to break free from gender-based stereotypes about play and creative activities, but their parents -- and society at large -- are holding them back, according to a new study commissioned by the LEGO group.

One more thing…

Hidden planets: Scientists have heard a message from the stars -- specifically, radio signals bursting from distant red dwarf stars which they believe could indicate the presence of hidden planets.