5 things to know for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

1. Civilians struck: A new round of missile attacks hit the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, as the death toll from the previous day's widespread Russian missile barrage across Ukraine rose to 19.

2. Missiles menace: South Korea's military says it can detect and intercept the variety of missiles North Korea recently launched in a barrage of simulated nuclear attacks, though it maintains the advancing nuclear program poses a grave threat.

3.RIP, Eileen: Eileen Ryan, a veteran actress and matriarch of the Hollywood family that includes actor Sean Penn, died at her home at the age of 94.

4. Life in prison: A British man has been sentenced for the murder of a Canadian teenager who moved to England last year to meet him.

5. Trudeau's message: The prime minister offered his thanks to front-line workers and others on Monday during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Winter holiday travel: Pounce now on flights or roll the dice?

There's another crunch time looming less than two months away: the 2022 winter holiday travel season. Is now the time to buy airline tickets? (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)