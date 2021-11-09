TORONTO -- Drake and Travis Scott are being sued over a concert crowd crush, O'Toole condemns comments made by an MP about vaccines, and a secret hand signal helps save a missing teen. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential school: The search for answers at Qu'Appelle Indian Industrial School began Monday, as the Star Blanket Cree Nation in Saskatchewan commenced its search for unmarked graves.

2. Assault allegations: A mother whose then teenage son was sexually assaulted by a former Chicago Blackhawks video coach in Michigan several years ago says she admires Kyle Beach, the first to accuse Brad Aldrich.

3. Astroworld crowd crush: Travis Scott and Canadian rapper Drake are being sued over the deadly crowd crush at Astroworld Festival in Houston that left at least eight people dead.

4. Gladu comments: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is condemning comments made by one of his MPs regarding vaccination and the risk associated with the COVID-19 virus.

5. Organ donation: Can someone who died of COVID-19 or had long-COVID donate their organs for transplantation? CTV News asked the experts.

One more thing…

Secret signal: A hand signal used by a missing American teenager to signal to passing motorists that she needed help was actually developed by a Canadian organization to tackle domestic violence during the pandemic.