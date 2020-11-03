TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 30,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 3,400 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Truth tracker: While voicing concerns about ballot-counting taking days or weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has wrongly claimed that U.S. law states a winner must be announced Tuesday night. CTVNews.ca looks at how and when a winner may be determined.

2. Overlooked demographics: Just one day before Americans are set to make an historic decision on election night, a new report shows that Asian American and Pacific Islander voters may play a crucial role in some battleground states.

3. Vaccine research: Canadian company Symvivo Corporation says it has begun clinical trials for its oral COVID-19 vaccine in Brisbane, Australia.

4. Indigenous workforce: Indigenous people are not recovering from loss of employment during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as non-Indigenous Canadians, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

5. Screen time: Virtual classes can lead to Zoom burnout for children still learning how to pay attention and process non-verbal cues and other skills, but experts say there are ways parents can help.

One more thing…

Ho ho home: Few malls will offer in-person visits with Santa Claus this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead, children can expect to recite their wish lists to Father Christmas virtually.