TORONTO -- More rain is in the forecast for B.C., a bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people, and the Liberal government is set to outline its agenda in a speech from the throne today. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Throne speech: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will outline the agenda for his third Liberal mandate in a speech from the throne today, delivered by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

2. B.C. weather: There are two more atmospheric rivers in British Columbia's forecast over the coming days, though neither is expected to be as intense as the one that triggered widespread flooding and landslides last week.

3. Bus crash: A bus crash in western Bulgaria early Tuesday has killed at least 45 people, authorities said.

4. Misconduct allegations: The Canadian military has spent the last year grappling with sexual misconduct investigations of its highest-ranking members. CTVNews.ca has put together a timeline of investigations.

5. Court battle: As children begin to get vaccinated against COVID-19, one B.C. lawyer warns that dragging a fight over childhood immunization before a judge is unlikely to end well for anti-vaccine parents.

One more thing…

Grammy nominations: The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 64th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning, but it'll be the first year selections have been made after some sweeping changes.