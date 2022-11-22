5 things to know for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

A new survey offers insights into women's experiences with abortion in Canada, the story of how a veteran helped subdue the shooter at an LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado, and the Canadian men's soccer team say it's eager to gain respect on the World Cup stage. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Abortion in Canada: Around two in five Canadian women say they know a close friend or family member who has had an abortion, and one in six women report having had an abortion, according to a new survey.

2. Blair testimony: Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair is the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week.

3. 'It's the reflex': When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. Here's the story of how he helped subdue the shooter.

4. 'My worst nightmare': An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim's injuries were too severe.

5. 'Time:to prove it to the world': Canada moves one day closer to their first men's World Cup match in 36 years, and with a generational challenge ahead of them, the players insist they won't shy away.

One more thing…

Alien water: A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway has been found to contain extraterrestrial water.

A fragment of the Winchcombe meteorite, which contains extraterrestrial water. (Trustees of the Natural History Museum)