1. COP26 summit: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will push the world to negotiate a minimum price on pollution at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow today.

2. Bruce McArthur tape: A newly released video of a 2016 police interview with serial killer Bruce McArthur details the version of events he provided to investigators after being accused of assaulting a man less than two years before he was charged with murdering eight men.

3. Minimum wage: Ontario will increase minimum wage to $15 per hour starting in January, CTV News Toronto has learned.

4. Sexual abuse allegation: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman came under fire Monday as he defended the league's response to last week's release of a damning report into how the Chicago Blackhawks handled sexual assault allegations made by one of their prospects.

5. COVID-19 antibodies: A study of nearly 2,000 vaccinated health-care workers, some of whom had contracted COVID-19, has found that those who survived the virus and then received an mRNA vaccine have a higher number of long-lasting antibodies.

One more thing…

Zinc benefits: A new study has found that zinc might be able to prevent and relieve symptoms of respiratory tract infections, such as the flu and pneumonia.