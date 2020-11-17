TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 50,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 11,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pfizer concerns: Pfizer says it has yet to receive any guidance from the Canadian government regarding the scope of a wide-ranging opposition request for documents as part of House of Commons Health Committee study of Ottawa’s response to the pandemic. 

2. Northern shutdown: Nunavut issued a territory-wide two-week shutdown Monday, following a jump in COVID-19 cases that has health officials worried the infection could spread quickly to other remote communities.  

3. 'Horror movie': An emergency room nurse in South Dakota is speaking out in frustration after watching several COVID-19 patients die from a disease they insist isn't real, describing her job like a "horror movie that never ends."  

4. Open invitation: Members of Parliament from all sides unanimously agreed Monday to invite Democratic president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to visit Canada as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten under control in both countries.  

5. Ship shape: The cruise industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, with travel bans and virus fears colliding in a perfect storm. But can cruises chart a course back to popularity one day?  

One more thing…

'Not for sale': Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Monday to post a lengthy and emotional message about Scooter Braun, the music executive who acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label despite her objections.   

Taylor Swift Scooter Braun