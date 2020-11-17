TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 50,000 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 11,000 associated deaths. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Pfizer concerns: Pfizer says it has yet to receive any guidance from the Canadian government regarding the scope of a wide-ranging opposition request for documents as part of House of Commons Health Committee study of Ottawa’s response to the pandemic.

2. Northern shutdown: Nunavut issued a territory-wide two-week shutdown Monday, following a jump in COVID-19 cases that has health officials worried the infection could spread quickly to other remote communities.

3. 'Horror movie': An emergency room nurse in South Dakota is speaking out in frustration after watching several COVID-19 patients die from a disease they insist isn't real, describing her job like a "horror movie that never ends."

4. Open invitation: Members of Parliament from all sides unanimously agreed Monday to invite Democratic president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris to visit Canada as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten under control in both countries.

5. Ship shape: The cruise industry has been hit hard by COVID-19, with travel bans and virus fears colliding in a perfect storm. But can cruises chart a course back to popularity one day?

One more thing…

'Not for sale': Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Monday to post a lengthy and emotional message about Scooter Braun, the music executive who acquired the master recordings of her first six albums from her former label despite her objections.