TORONTO -- Rainfall floods parts of B.C., Rittenhouse case heads to the jury, solar panel project will create more than 1,000 jobs. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. rainfall: CTVNews.ca has compiled all the latest news on the heavy rain that has caused flooding, mudslides and evacuations across southern British Columbia.

2. Blood donations: An end to the ban on gay and bisexual men donating blood -- promised by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2015 -- is set to be recommended within weeks in favour of new screening criteria based on sexual history and behaviour.

3. Rittenhouse trial: Jurors will begin deliberations Tuesday at Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial after two weeks of starkly contrasting testimony about his actions the night he shot three men on the streets of Kenosha.

4. Renewable energy: Canada's largest solar panel project is poised to create more than 1,000 jobs at the peak of its construction in southern Alberta.

5. Avoiding scams: With thousands of COVID-related scams reported during the pandemic, one Toronto lawyer is advising Canadians to do their research before buying something online, making an investment or giving out personal information.

One more thing…

'Everything Has Changed': With the recent release of her new album, "Red (Taylor's Version)," as well as subsequent music videos and television appearances, Taylor Swift is continuing her pandemic productive streak, delighting fans and sending shockwaves through the music industry.