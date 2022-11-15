5 things to know for Tuesday, November 15, 2022

A pair of "Freedom Convoy" organizers say they can't afford to defend against a potential class-action lawsuit, a small earthquake strikes north of Montreal, and Canada is officially in the midst of a flu epidemic. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Freedom Convoy': Two organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" say they don't have enough money to defend a potential class-action lawsuit against them and want a court to unfreeze donations made to the convoy so they can pay for lawyers.

2. Montreal-area earthquake: A small earthquake rattled an area north of Montreal late Monday night, according to Earthquakes Canada.

3. Flu season: The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we’re now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.

4. PM's pledge: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces funding for developing countries to improve their infrastructure and make COVID-19 vaccines.

5. Damages raised: Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis is ordered to pay an additional US$2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to US$10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago.

Mugnificent: Coffee prices are expected to stabilize after a seven-year high.

