TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 269,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 39,600 cases still active.

1. Trump transition: The Trump administration threw the U.S. presidential transition into tumult on Monday as President Donald Trump continued to refuse to concede to president-elect Joe Biden.

2. First call: Starting his first full work week as president-elect on Monday, Joe Biden received his first phone call from a world leader -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

3. Pfizer vaccine: PM Trudeau says he sees "the light at the end of the tunnel" of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic after seeing the news that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine candidate may be substantially effective and ready for distribution in early 2021.

4. Canadian clinical trials: The Canadian company behind a new plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate has released the results of their Phase 1 clinical trials, saying two doses of their adjuvanted vaccine spurred a significant antibody response in 100 per cent of the trial subjects.

5. Opioid deaths: A new report suggests Ontario is facing a 40-per-cent spike in opioid-related deaths that can be largely attributed to collateral damage from the COVID-19 pandemic.

One more thing…

Reassuring presence: When Alex Trebek appears for the last time on a new episode of Jeopardy! on Christmas Day it will mark the end of a remarkable era in television and the final time viewers will hear from the beloved host.