5 things to know for Tuesday, November 1, 2022

"Diagolon" founder Jeremy MacKenzie is expected to take the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry, a First Nation chief calls on Ottawa to help end a fisheries dispute, and nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially compared to last year. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Taking the stand: The public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act during "Freedom Convoy" protests says it expects to call "Diagolon" founder Jeremy MacKenzie as a witness.

2. 'We tried your way, it didn't work': Indigenous fishermen from Potlotek First Nation are pushing to practice their inherent Treaty Right, but Fisheries and Oceans Canada says what they're doing is illegal. Now, the nation's chief is calling on Ottawa to intervene.

3. UFO response: While the Canadian government and military usually don't respond to reports of unidentified flying objects, there have been some recent exceptions, including cases where CF-18 fighter jets were scrambled.

4. Pay rise: The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that shifts from "fee-for-service" to payments based on factos including time with patients, and the complexity of their care.

5. Suspect speaks out: The Canadian man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage to show lawmakers there are 'consequences to actions.'

One more thing…

Finances: Nearly half of Canadians report being worse off financially than a year ago, a new survey says.

Falling Canadian dollar coins or loonies are pictured in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)