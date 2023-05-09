5 things to know for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

The federal government has expelled a Chinese diplomat, RBC economist expect a spike in unemployment and insolvencies, and the Chicago Blackhawks get first pick in the NHL draft.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Tit for tat: China declares a Canadian diplomat as 'persona non grata' in retaliation for Ottawa's expulsion of a Chinese consular official, who Canada's spy agency alleged was involved in a plot to intimidate a Conservative MP and his relatives.

2. Recession on the horizon?: RBC economists say unemployment could climb to 6.6 per cent by early 2024 while consumer insolvencies are projected to increase almost 30 per cent in the next three years.

3. Victory Day: Russian President Vladimir Putin says that 'a real war' has been unleashed against Russia by the West's 'untamed ambitions.'

4. Looming travel chaos: Westjet pilots are already picketing ahead of a possible strike next week.

5. Blackhawks get first pick: The Chicago Blackhawks win the NHL draft lottery and will have first pick at prized prospect Connor Bedard.

One more thing...

A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo has found that the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.

Wires and electronic e-waste is pictured at the North Vancouver, recycle depot, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward