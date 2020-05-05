TORONTO -- Canada has surpassed 60,000 total COVID-19 cases, with more than half of those cases currently active. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Staying home: With the initial phase of reopening in some provinces underway, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians not to go out “unless you absolutely have to.”

2. Quarantine sites: Since the government began enforcing a mandatory self-isolation on travellers entering Canada, 330 people have spent two weeks inside one of the federally-run quarantine sites.

3. Contact tracking: As governments around the world turn to technology for ways to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, privacy experts are left asking another question: Are digital contact tracing efforts worth the privacy trade-off?

4. Up in the air: As losses pile up in the Canadian airline industry, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hinted at financial support, though the details remain murky.

5. Back to school: With elementary school teachers back in classrooms in Quebec, the first province in Canada to do so, there are ongoing concerns about the return and how safe it will be.

Provinces reopening: With signs that the country is flattening the curve in the battle against COVID-19, CTVNews.ca has an up-to-date guide on where each province and territory stands in reopening their economies.