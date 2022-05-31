5 things to know for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Canada's newly tabled firearms bill features a handgun freeze, a highly anticipated report on sexual misconduct in the military is released, and interest rates are expected to rise again. Here's what you need to know today.

1. New firearms legislation: A national freeze on importing, buying or selling handguns is among the key features of a new firearms bill tabled by the federal Liberals.

2. Military misconduct: A highly anticipated report by former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour finds the Canadian Armed Forces has been "unwilling" to embrace action on sexual misconduct in its ranks.

3. Former officer found guilty: A retired Canadian navy officer has been found guilty of assault, sexual assault and uttering threats against a female cadet aboard a navy vessel more than 15 years ago.

4. Hepatitis cases: In a joint statement, U.S. and Canadian regulators announce they are investigating a hepatitis outbreak that may be linked to fresh organic strawberries.

5. Interest rates: Experts predict the Bank of Canada will announce another major interest rate hike Wednesday as the crown corporation tries to reel in inflation.

One more thing…

Depp-Heard trial: Legal experts chime in on the possible outcomes of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial as the jury heads back into deliberations Tuesday.

This combination of two separate photos shows actors Johnny Depp, left, and Amber Heard in the courtroom for closing arguments at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on May 27, 2022. (AP Photos/Steve Helber, Pool)