5 things to know for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The results of Alberta’s provincial election, calls for special rapporteur David Johnston to step aside and as wildfires burn in parts of the country other parts are at a high risk.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. :

2. Calls to step aside: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is pushing for special rapporteur David Johnston to "step aside" from his role examining the issue of foreign interference before he embarks on public hearings.

3. 'High' to 'extreme' risk: Many parts of Canada are blanketed in red or yellow, indicating a high degree of fire risk, according to the Natural Resources of Canada interactive fire risk map.

4. 'Tragedies occur far too often': With the summer swimming season fast approaching, the Canada Safety Council is reminding people to be careful and take measures to prevent drowning, especially after three children died just days apart.

5. :

One more thing…

The art of apology and 13 words you shouldn't say after 'sorry'

The art of apology includes saying the words "I'm sorry" or "I apologize," says authors of new book 'Sorry, Sorry, Sorry.' (Pexels/ Brett Jordan)