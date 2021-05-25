TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 59.09 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Forced landing: The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the country's airspace and airports, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist.

2. Adverse reactions: Advocates are pushing for new rules around monitoring adverse reactions to medication, including tracking side effects and reactions, and implementing solutions that would minimize these potentially life-threatening reactions.

3. Border clinics: COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Alberta-U.S. border have been cancelled after U.S. Customs and Border Protection clarified that crossing the border for a vaccine is considered non-essential.

4. Boogaloo Boys: A new study from George Washington University suggests that early online support for the extremist group the Boogaloos, also known as the Boogaloo Boys or "Bois" followed a similar mathematical pattern as that of the Islamic State.

5. NHL playoffs: In any other year, the first playoff meeting of the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs in 42 years would have the city buzzing. But the energy has been muted by public health regulations that are still keeping hockey crazy fans from watching together in bars.

One more thing…

Bread and Cheese Day: Six Nations of the Grand River has had to press pause on a 155-year-long tradition due to pandemic restrictions.