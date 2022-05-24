5 things to know for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

It's been a year since the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves at the site of what was once Canada's largest residential school, and the death toll of the devastating storm that hit Ontario and Quebec has risen. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Grim anniversary. A memorial was held Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

2. Exclusive interview. Supreme Court Justice Mahmud Jamal, the first person of colour to occupy a seat in Canada’s highest court, spoke with CTV National News’ Omar Sachedina to reflect on his past year on the bench and to talk about the importance of race and representation in law.

3. Deadly storm. The death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday has reached 10. Many households are still without power as cleanup continues.

4. War crimes trial. A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison -- the maximum punishment.

5. Housing for veterans. An email encouraging members of the Canadian Armed Forces to consider contacting Habitat for Humanity if they can't find affordable housing is casting a spotlight on a growing problem.

One more thing…

COVID-19 sniff test? A new study that brought sniffer dogs to an airport has found that dogs may be able to detect COVID-19 with high accuracy just from smelling skin swabs.

COVID-detection dog Silja at the Helsinki-Vantaa airport. (Credit: Egil Björkman)