5 things to know for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

5 Things to Know

World's fastest passenger jet goes supersonic in tests

The race to resume supersonic passenger flights nearly two decades after the retirement of Concorde was offered a glimmer of excitement on Monday when plane manufacturer Bombardier revealed high speed achievements while confirming the launch of its new business jet.

The Canadian company said the in-development Global 8000 will be "the world's fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet." (Bombardier Aviation)

  • Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe

    Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.

    A collection of images from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope features galaxies that are all hosts to both Cepheid variables and supernovae. (Source: NASA / ESA / Adam G. Riess (STScI, JHU) via CNN)

  • A new billionaire has been minted nearly every day during the pandemic

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been good for the wallets of the wealthy. Some 573 people have joined the billionaire ranks since 2020, bringing the worldwide total to 2,668, according to an analysis released by Oxfam on Sunday. That means a new billionaire was minted about every 30 hours, on average, so far during the pandemic.

    Coins are seen stacked in this stock photo. (Pixabay / Pexels)

  • Starbucks is leaving Russia for good

    Starbucks is leaving Russia for good. The coffee company paused its operations and stopped shipments of its products to Russia in March. Now, it 'has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market,' Starbucks said in a brief statement Monday.

Davos climate focus: Can 'going green' mean oil and gas?

As government officials, corporate leaders and other elites at the World Economic Forum grapple with how to confront climate change and its devastating effects, a central question is emerging: to what extent can oil and gas companies be part of a transition to lower-carbon fuels?

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, speaks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on May 24, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

