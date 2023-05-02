5 things to know for Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84, Canada's largest public sector union has reached a deal with the feds, and the U.S. announced plans to ease vaccine mandates at the border.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Death of an icon: Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84.

2. Here's the deal: Canada's largest public sector union and the government have reached a tentative agreement ending one of the largest strikes in the country's history. Here's what's in the tentative agreement, according to both sides.

3. Mandates ending: The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.

4. Charged up: An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.

5. Hollywood strike: Television and movie writers declared late Monday that they will launch a strike for the first time in 15 years, as Hollywood girded for a walkout with potentially widespread ramifications in a fight over fair pay in the streaming era.

One more thing...

Karl Lagerfeld was the honoree at Met Gala, with many of the approximately 400 attendees attending in vintage looks from the fashion houses where he worked during a career of more than 60 years.

Jeremy Pope attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)