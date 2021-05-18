TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 55.06 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Vaccine injury compensation: The daughter of an Alberta woman who died from rare blood clots after a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is now left with few supports as details surrounding a promised federal vaccine injury compensation fund remain sparse.

2. Fortin investigation: The federal government faced new calls Monday to be more transparent with Canadians about Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s departure, with ministers taking questions about the matter in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s absence.

3. Online content: Taking a pause from their clause-by-clause review of Bill C-10, the House of Commons’ heritage committee heard from experts on Monday who both strongly oppose and defend the contents of the legislation.

4. Federal service: A new report looking at the inclusion and treatment of LGBTQ2S+ employees within federal departments over the last year has found a “lack of centralized strategy” for inclusion of LGBTQ2S+ people.

5. 'Cave syndrome': With the promise of a “one-dose summer” on the horizon, many Canadians are eager for life to get back to pre-pandemic “normal.” But not all Canadians are happy to see the end of lockdown life brought about by COVID-19 restrictions.

One more thing…

Canadian Screen Awards: CTV News won four awards at the 2021 Canadian Screen Awards Monday. For the fourth year in a row, CTV National News with Lisa LaFlamme won the award for Best National Newscast.