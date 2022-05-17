5 things to know for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Prince Charles and Camilla begin their tour of Canada, the average price of gas across the country hits a new high, and Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are collaborating once again. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Royal tour kicks off: Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, are in St. John's today to begin a three-day Canadian tour focused on Indigenous reconciliation and climate change.

2. Gas prices hit milestone: Gasoline prices show no signs of letting up as the average price in Canada tops $2 per litre for the first time.

3. Ontario election debate: Ontario’s four main party leaders sparred in Monday night's televised election debate in Toronto. Here are the highlights.

4. Sweden applies to NATO: Sweden signs a formal request for membership into the 30-member NATO military alliance on Tuesday.

5. Biebs Brew: Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber are back with another exclusive product, and this time it’s for drinking.

One more thing…

Lingering COVID-19 symptoms: Two years after being hospitalized with COVID-19, survivors of the virus are still not back at the same level of health as those who never caught it, according to a new study.

A woman enters a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, April 14, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz