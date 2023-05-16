5 things to know for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

WestJet pilots issue a 72-hour strike notice, PM Trudeau lands in South Korea, and new guidelines could have you thinking twice about consuming artificial sweeteners.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Up in the air: WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening, potentially putting travel plans in jeopardy.

2. Rising rent: The cost to rent a place to live in Canada is up 9.6 per cent over 2022, with the average monthly asking price for a residential unit now $2,002, according to Rentals.ca.

3. PM abroad: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday for his first official visit to South Korea as both countries try to build closer economic and cultural ties and work together on global security concerns.

4. Sports betting: A new campaign wants to see sports betting ads banned in Canada over potential harms to young people and those facing gambling addiction.

5. Ditch the diet drinks?: In newly-released set of guidelines, the World Health Organization says artificial sweeteners do not help with weight control in the long term and pose an increased risk of chronic diseases.

One more thing...

Kept secret for more than a century, researchers have uncovered a hidden dog in an early painting from legendary Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

Pablo Picasso's "Le Moulin de la Galette." (CTV News)