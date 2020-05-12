TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 70,000 cases of COVID-19, with nearly 5,000 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. One wrong move: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the fight against COVID-19 could "go up in smoke" if reopening happens too quickly — or if just one jurisdiction makes the wrong decisions.

2. Border plans: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada and the U.S. are working on plans to deal with what she calls an inevitable increase in cross-border traffic as both countries emerge from lockdown.

3. Psychological autopsy: The RCMP says its behavioural analysis unit is conducting a psychological autopsy of the gunman who killed 22 Nova Scotians in April.

4. Social media rant: Canadian singer Bryan Adams is being accused of racism over an Instagram post that blamed "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for putting the world on hold.

5. Fevers and thermometers: With fevers being one of the most common COVID-19 symptoms, CTV News asked the experts about what temperature readings to watch for and what thermometers work best.

One more thing…

Making history: A Canadian student is Princeton University’s first-ever black valedictorian, garnering praise from Princeton alumna Michelle Obama.